BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $52,663.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001579 BTC on major exchanges.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

