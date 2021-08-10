Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.59 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $29.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,993.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,981. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,877.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,195.38.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

