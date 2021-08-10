Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Raised to $2,300.00 at Truist Securities

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,195.38.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,964.42 on Tuesday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,877.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

