Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.93.

CZR stock opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

