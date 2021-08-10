Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

CPZ stock opened at 20.20 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.51.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974.

