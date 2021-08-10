Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE CAL traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 498,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,473. Caleres has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $932.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 302,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $14,522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

