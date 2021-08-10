Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $29.50

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $32.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 80 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CALT. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The company has a market cap of $797.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

