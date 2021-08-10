Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. 406,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,918. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

