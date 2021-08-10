Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-92.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
CMBM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.78.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
