Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

