Canaccord Genuity Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.84 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.64.

RIOCF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.7624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

