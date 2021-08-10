Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.37. The firm has a market cap of C$48.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,167,143.84. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

