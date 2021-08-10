Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.