Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $22.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

