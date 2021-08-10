Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 491.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $288.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.86. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $290.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

