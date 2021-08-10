Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $166.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,351,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.