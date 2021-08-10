Capital Senior Living (CSU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of CSU stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02. Capital Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

