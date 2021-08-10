Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

Capri stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 12,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,043. Capri has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

