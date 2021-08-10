Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 1,108,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,434. The company has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.