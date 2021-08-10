CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Head to Head Analysis

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% AutoNation 3.98% 33.01% 11.25%

This table compares CarLotz and AutoNation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.50 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.07 AutoNation $20.39 billion 0.41 $381.60 million $7.12 16.46

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoNation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AutoNation shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of AutoNation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 AutoNation 1 4 3 0 2.25

CarLotz currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.43%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $102.14, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than AutoNation.

Summary

AutoNation beats CarLotz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

