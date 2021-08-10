Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 352.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 74,569 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 789,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,948. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

