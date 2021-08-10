Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,815 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,079.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 204,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,166,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

