Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $441.84. 84,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

