Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,405 shares of company stock worth $2,258,067 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. 77,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

