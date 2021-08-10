Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

