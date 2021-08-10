Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

CPB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 111,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

