Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,927. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

