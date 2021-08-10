Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,080 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,008 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,687,000 after purchasing an additional 414,848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CP opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

