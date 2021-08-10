Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

VBK stock opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

