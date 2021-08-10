Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.98 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

