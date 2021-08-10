Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 3.98% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

