Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.89.

