Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $240,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 73,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

