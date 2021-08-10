Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

