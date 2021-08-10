Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Carry has a market cap of $91.98 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00027877 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00032434 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,193,249 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

