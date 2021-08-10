Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $1,462,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $1,462,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul W. Breaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $13.76 on Tuesday, reaching $370.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 282,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

