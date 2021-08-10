Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.73.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $356.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.56 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $372.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total transaction of $20,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $9,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,583,280 shares of company stock worth $474,105,434 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

