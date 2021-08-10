Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $374.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carvana’s vertically integrated, online platform for buying and selling cars provides a seamless customer experience and vast vehicle selection. In light of the record gross profit per unit andrecord EBITDA margin generated by Carvana in the second quarter, management projects robust growth throughout this year. Carvana is witnessing impressive top-line growth on the back of the red-hot used car market and rising adoption of online shopping. However, the company has not yet turned an annual profit amid rising capital and selling, general & administration (SG&A) expenses. Carvana’s rising debt levels also play a spoilsport. Stiff competition in the used-car market may pose a threat to Carvana’s long-term prospects. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

CVNA traded up $15.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.90. 15,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.74. Carvana has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $372.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,583,280 shares of company stock worth $474,105,434. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,239,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

