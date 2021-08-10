Cashhand (CHND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,863.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Cashhand coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashhand has a market capitalization of $211,020.34 and approximately $1,863.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashhand has traded up 109.8% against the US dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00017249 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 177.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHND is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 1,005,361 coins. Cashhand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

