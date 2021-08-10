Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.18 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Castlight Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 657,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,959. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,222 shares in the company, valued at $518,906.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

