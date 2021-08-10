Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Announces Earnings Results

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,191. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

