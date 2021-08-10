Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.35. 213,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,276. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05.

