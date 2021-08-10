Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 688 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 328,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.