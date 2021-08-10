Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 359.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.09.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

