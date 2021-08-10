CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

CCDBF opened at $57.14 on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

