Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 1,291,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.66.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

