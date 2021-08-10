Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.30. Cellectis shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,940 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

