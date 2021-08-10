Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Down to $28.16

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.33. Certara shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 420 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Certara alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -88.00.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock valued at $198,081,477. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 144.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Certara by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.