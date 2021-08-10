CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,520. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -229.57, a P/E/G ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

