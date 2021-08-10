Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Martin Andersson purchased 970,636 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £232,952.64 ($304,354.12).

Shares of CGH opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of £156.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

